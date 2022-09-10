WATCH: Hot Take: University Increases Tuition





Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, is raising tuition for incoming freshmen. In-state students will now be facing a 4.6% tuition increase.

Charlotte Waldron joined Campus Reform Correspondent Director and Hot Take host, Kate Hirzel, to discuss her frustration with the university.

“It just has not been very transparent. I found out about this from a news article, not from the university themselves,” Waldron told Campus Reform.

Waldron is a senior at Miami University, the Director of Communications for Miami University’s College Republicans chapter, and a member of the school's Students for Life chapter. Charlotte was a summer intern for The Daily Caller.

When asked if the university is responsible for the mental health issues on campus because of their COVID policies, Waldron said, “Yes, absolutely. We were locked down like a lot of schools for about 18 months and in that time we had absolutely no in-person student organizations."

She continued, "I personally find a lot of my personal interaction and I connect with students during those student activities and student organization meetings... The incoming class should not have to pay for the university’s mistakes during COVID.”

Waldron also stated that inflation is hard on her and many Americans. The tuition increase will be very difficult for the incoming class.

