WATCH: Correspondent tells how Campus Reform launches students' careers.





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Florida Campus Correspondent Courtney McLain about her experience juggling both her journalism studies, and her in-the-field experience.

McLain is a sophomore at the University of Central Florida where she studies journalism and political science.

She told Campus Reform that her interest in media sparked at a young age by watching Fox News with her father.

"I started watching it with him, and I loved it," she explained. "I was like, 'I want to be like those people.'"

She then began to "learn everything that [she] could about journalism." Now a journalism student and a correspondent herself, she describes her experience as a "dream come true."

McLain also explained how her freelance work for Campus Reform has tacked on skills she can use to advance her media career, including writing, interviewing, and public speaking.

"I feel like I'm a bit ahead of the game, but also I'm getting a lot of excess help from being in the classroom every single day," she said. "It's going to help me turn out to be a wonderful journalist one day, and it's [been] just the most incredible journey."

Watch the full interview above.

