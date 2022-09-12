WATCH: Masking, vaccine requirements back on campus





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent, Wyatt Eichholz, reports on the cost of the federal student loan repayment freeze.

According to a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the decision to suspend repayment of student loans to the Department of Education will result in a net loss of $197 billion.

Loan repayments were originally frozen in March 2020 by the CARES Act, and the policy was subsequently extended multiple times by both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The GAO report found that inflation rates, changing payment schedules, and shifting income levels contributed to the staggering price tag.

Campus Reform Correspondent William Biagini also joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss a trend of multiple universities across the U.S. doubling down on mask and vaccine policies.

Eichholz also covers a $460,000 grant that one professor received for “sexploration,” and discusses scholars’ attempts to argue that Biden’s loan repayment plan is “structurally racist.”

