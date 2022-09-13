Campus Profile: Vassar College
Vassar College is a private college in Poughkeepsie, New York. Around 2,516 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Vassar College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Crafts Not Bombs
Democracy Matters
Gender Inclusivity in STEM
Idlewild
Indecent Exposure
Squirm
Students for Equitable Environmental Decisions
Students for Justice in Palestine
Transcending Binaries and Dichotomies
Vassar Alliance of Women in Foreign Affairs
Vassar Democrats
Vassar Greens
Vassar Voices for Planned Parenthood
VC royalty
Vassar Leftist Union
Gradient
Maroon Society
University Leadership:
Elizabeth Howe Bradley, President
Board of Trustees
Francesca Amann
Eric H. Beringause
Jason Blum
Ernie Ceberio
Sharon Davidson Chang
Leslie Jackson Chihuly
Winston Clement
Patrick DeYoung
Brian Farkas
Robyn Field
Amy Gurley
Seiji Hayashi
Eric Liu
John McCormick
Natalie Nixon
Mark Ordan
Carol S. Ostrow
Cynthia Patton
Tamar Smith Pichette
Kathy Zillweger Putnam
Alexandra Shiva
Padmini Sekhsaria
Robert Tanenbaum
OpenSecrets Data on Vassar College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 99.83% of Vassar College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Vassar College has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Vassar College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
