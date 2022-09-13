University-affiliated hospital sponsors 'Magic Pride Festival 2022'

University of Wisconsin Health (UW Health) served as an official “Diamond Level sponsor” for the OutReach Magic Pride Festival held August 21 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Festival included a “stage show with local LGBTQ+ identified performers, large vendor area, games and activities for youth and families, food and beverages, and more,” according to the event website.

The Festival had six levels of sponsors, the lowest being the “friends of pride” level and the top being the “diamond” level. The University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as the Wisconsin Alumni Association, were on the “gold” sponsorship level.

Currently, the Gender Services Clinic at the university-affiliated hospital sees adult patients two days per month and adolescent patients quarterly. The clinic offers “gender affirmation” surgery, where patients can have body parts removed or altered to better align with their self-perceived gender.

As part of the process of obtaining such transitional surgery, UW Health requires “Letters of Readiness for Gender Affirmation Surgery.”

“One letter of readiness is needed for breast/chest surgery (e.g., mastectomy, chest masculinization or augmentation mammoplasty),” the flier describing the requirements states.

Two letters from “two separate mental health professionals” are required to receive genital surgery, and the letters must be provided by two separate mental health professionals.

