Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Rep. Kat Cammack sounds off on Biden’s student loan forgiveness decision

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Logan Dubil spoke with Congresswoman Kat Cammack about President Biden’s decision to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per eligible American.

Trending
1
Green energy policies lead to power outage, California college cancels its classes
By Kate Anderson 
2
Math education prof: 2+2 = 4 'trope' 'reeks of white supremacy patriarchy'
By Ben Zeisloft  
3
Fordham punishes students over MAGA hat incident
By Mitchell Gunter 
4
GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our e…
By Nicholas Giordano 
5
UPDATE: U.S. Supreme Court reverses course, Jewish university forced to recognize LGBTQ…
By Kate Anderson 
6
EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion student blames 'capitalism,' 'patriarchy' for Roe v. Wade's demise
By Logan Dubil  '23
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 1:30 PM

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Logan Dubil recently interviewed Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03) regarding President Biden’s decision to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per eligible American.

Rep. Cammack told Dubil that her initial reaction to Biden’s announcement was “disgust.”

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” Rep. Cammack said. “Economics 101 teaches you that, and clearly [President Biden] must have missed that class in college or, heck, even basic economics in high school."

[RELATED: WATCH: Students don't want to push loan forgiveness on taxpayers]

When asked how the student loan forgiveness package will affect taxpayers, Rep. Cammack sounded off about its estimated $300 billion price tag and how it may negatively impact the economy. 

“When you look at another $300B, if you’re on the low end, up to $1T if you are looking at one of the other studies, this is going to further exacerbate inflation," she said.

Dubil also spoke with Rep. Cammack about the reaction she has seen from college students in her district. 

“I think that there’s a little bit of dismay, initially, that [students have] planned, they’ve done everything right, and now they have friends that maybe didn’t and they are getting rewarded for it. So it’s kind of like the whole notion of socialism and communism," she explained.

[RELATED: VIDEO: Rep Kat Cammack: Campus Free Speech Caucus will ensure 'every voice is heard' on college campuses]

To conclude, the Congresswoman offered students going into the 2022-23 academic year a piece of advice.

“Our First Amendment rights are particularly challenged on a college campus,” Rep. Cammack said. “Don’t be afraid, go out there, join your local student groups…make sure that you are getting involved, and find your folks that really share those values and principles and ideals.”

She concluded, saying, “Hang in there and just know that you have an entire Congress behind you that's got your back.”

Watch the full interview above.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this