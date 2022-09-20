WATCH: Rep. Kat Cammack sounds off on Biden’s student loan forgiveness decision

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Logan Dubil recently interviewed Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03) regarding President Biden’s decision to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per eligible American.

Rep. Cammack told Dubil that her initial reaction to Biden’s announcement was “disgust.”

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” Rep. Cammack said. “Economics 101 teaches you that, and clearly [President Biden] must have missed that class in college or, heck, even basic economics in high school."

When asked how the student loan forgiveness package will affect taxpayers, Rep. Cammack sounded off about its estimated $300 billion price tag and how it may negatively impact the economy.

“When you look at another $300B, if you’re on the low end, up to $1T if you are looking at one of the other studies, this is going to further exacerbate inflation," she said.

Dubil also spoke with Rep. Cammack about the reaction she has seen from college students in her district.

“I think that there’s a little bit of dismay, initially, that [students have] planned, they’ve done everything right, and now they have friends that maybe didn’t and they are getting rewarded for it. So it’s kind of like the whole notion of socialism and communism," she explained.

To conclude, the Congresswoman offered students going into the 2022-23 academic year a piece of advice.

“Our First Amendment rights are particularly challenged on a college campus,” Rep. Cammack said. “Don’t be afraid, go out there, join your local student groups…make sure that you are getting involved, and find your folks that really share those values and principles and ideals.”

She concluded, saying, “Hang in there and just know that you have an entire Congress behind you that's got your back.”

Watch the full interview above.

