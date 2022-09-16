Georgetown files public comment to support Biden’s Title IX change

Georgetown University (GU) took a public stance to support a Biden administration directive to include transgender students under Title IX.

GU affirmed its support for all “regulations that protect against all forms of sex discrimination” in a public comment sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona by GU President John DeGioia.

The comment backed efforts by the Biden administration to include “gender identity” as a protective class alongside biological sex, stating:

“Georgetown supports the Department providing clarity that Title IX protects against all

forms of sex discrimination and sex-based harassment, including discrimination based upon sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

The comment was filed on September 12, which marked the end of the ruling's public comment phase. 210,594 comments were filed with the Federal Registrar to record public opinion on the proposed rule.

The administration asserts that the rule will “strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

However, numerous lawmakers, activists, and organizations have sounded the alarm that the rule, proposed on June 23, walks back women’s rights. Particular concern has been directed towards the fate of women’s sports, despite the administration’s assurance that a separate ruling would be made dictating transgender participation in athletics.

“The Department will engage in a separate rulemaking to address Title IX's application to athletics,” the text asserts.

In July, a federal judge in Tennessee invoked a temporary pause on Biden’s Title IX in response to a lawsuit filed by 20 state attorneys general.

The ruling determined the ruling could infringe on state’s rights to pass laws.

All public universities in Tennessee were advised by State Representative John Ragan to remove all references of ‘LGBTQ’ from Title IX text. Eastern Tennessee State University complied with the request and removed references to “gender” discrimination earlier this month.

Ragan told Campus Reform that “[r]egardless of how unpopular this principle may be to some,” he took “a sacred oath to defend the Constitution in which that principle is enshrined.”

“I have kept that oath at great cost and will continue to do so!,” he asserted.

Campus Reform contacted Georgetown University, the Department of Education, and Ragan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

