How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Ophelie Jacobson

Ophelie Jacobson began working for Campus Reform in September 2020. At the time, she was a sophomore at the University of Florida (UF) majoring in journalism and political science.

While studying at UF, Jacobson has served as president of the university's chapter of the Network of Enlightened Women and as secretary for the Florida Federation of College Republicans.

During her time with Campus Reform, Jacobson wrote 118 articles and filmed over 60 videos for the organization. Her work was also featured in a number media outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post, One America News, and the Daily Mail, among others.

Campus Reform’s program allowed her the flexibility and creativity to be both a freelance journalist and a full-time student. It also made it possible for her to begin her journalism career early.

Today, Jacobson is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News, where she works on homepages and social media. In her role, she has continued to interview students about trending issues like student loans and the events of 9/11.

Now a senior at UF, Jacobson remains heavily involved in her university’s journalism program.

She is a reporter and anchor for the school’s daily broadcast TV show, WUFT News First at Five, and a producer for the school’s Spanish broadcast program, Noticias WUFT.

When Jacobson reflected on her time at Campus Reform, she said, “Campus Reform was the catalyst for my career in broadcast journalism. The experiences I had and the people I met set me up for success."

“Working for Campus Reform as a college student gave me the confidence I needed to make my dreams become a reality,” she concluded.

