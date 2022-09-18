How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Ben Zeisloft

Ben Zeisloft began working for Campus Reform in May 2020 when he was a rising sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania’s (UPenn) Wharton School.

At UPenn, Zeisloft studied Business Economics and Public Policy, served as an editor and writer for the Christian journal Penn Epistle, worked as a staff writer for Wharton International Business Review, and was a member of Christian Union and Quakers for Life.

Zeisloft has written 832 articles for Campus Reform, and his work has been featured in a variety of conservative media outlets.

Throughout his time at Campus Reform, Zeisloft was on call at all hours of the day, could write multiple articles per day, and was able to cover an array topics including critical race theory, cancel culture, and Chinese influence on college campuses.

Going above and beyond for Campus Reform, Zeisloft became the only trusted student editor in Campus Reform history.

Campus Reform’s program also allowed him the flexibility to write and be part of multiple student newspapers and journalism internships. It also launched his career in journalism.

Today, Zeisloft is a staff reporter for The Daily Wire. He reports on economics, business, and technology.

When reflecting on his time at Campus Reform, Zeisloft said, “Campus Reform gave me invaluable training as I began my career in conservative media. It encouraged me to jump into the fire and report in one of the most hostile environments for conservatives—a secular university.”

“Beyond the basic tools of journalism, I was able to challenge the status quo through my reporting and expose the progressive bias at universities, which flows into every other aspect of our society,” he concluded.

