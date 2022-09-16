Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Austin College

Austin College (AC) is a private university in Sherman, Texas. Around 1,212 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
A college professor is challenging the politicization of K-12 education
By Kate Anderson 
2
ELLWANGER: I am a professor still paying back student loans. Biden’s plan does not work.
By Adam Ellwanger 
3
UPDATE: University professors come out in support of tweet calling for ‘excruciating pa…
By Kate Anderson 
4
Refusal to wear a mask indoors is ‘ableism and racism,' professor states
By Abigail Streetman  '23
5
University student handbook singles out White students to combat racism
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
6
USC prof no longer teaching after using Chinese word that sounds like racial slur
By Ben Zeisloft  
Christian Ortiz-Colberg '25 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Friday, September 16, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Austin College (AC) is a private university in Sherman, Texas. Around 1,212 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

Austin College Young Republicans


Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International

Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA)

Austin College Student Democrats


University Leadership:

Steven P. O’Day, President

Board of Trustees

Brian Ainsworth

Greg Almond

Joy Apple

Scott Austin

Brent E. Christopher

Reggie Coon

David Corrigan

William M. Crook

Amos Disasa

Bill Douglass

Craig Florence

Michael N. Foster, Jr.

Donald M. Gibson

Manuel Guerra

Sarah Gunderson

Tom Hall

Jeannine Hatt

Jim Jarratt

Jenny A. King

Ronald Kirk

Larry Lundy

Holly Mace Massingill

Catherine “Kiki” McLean

Peter Munson

Sally Nation

Thomas C. Oritz

Joe Sanders

Caryn Schenewerk

Steven S. Schiff

Ron Seal

Rebecca Simmons

Melissa Thompson

Gail Utter


Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Austin College.


COVID-19:

Austin College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this