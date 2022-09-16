Campus Profile: Austin College
Austin College (AC) is a private university in Sherman, Texas. Around 1,212 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Austin College Young Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International
Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA)
Austin College Student Democrats
University Leadership:
Steven P. O’Day, President
Board of Trustees
Brian Ainsworth
Greg Almond
Joy Apple
Scott Austin
Brent E. Christopher
Reggie Coon
David Corrigan
William M. Crook
Amos Disasa
Bill Douglass
Craig Florence
Michael N. Foster, Jr.
Donald M. Gibson
Manuel Guerra
Sarah Gunderson
Tom Hall
Jeannine Hatt
Jim Jarratt
Jenny A. King
Ronald Kirk
Larry Lundy
Holly Mace Massingill
Catherine “Kiki” McLean
Peter Munson
Sally Nation
Thomas C. Oritz
Joe Sanders
Caryn Schenewerk
Steven S. Schiff
Ron Seal
Rebecca Simmons
Melissa Thompson
Gail Utter
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Austin College.
COVID-19:
Austin College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.