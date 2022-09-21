Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Southwestern University

Southwestern University is a private college in Georgetown, Texas. Around 1,501 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
UPDATE: Campbell University reverses course on blocking pro-life event
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
GIORDANO: Students cannot pass a basic citizenship exam: A shameful indictment of our e…
By Nicholas Giordano 
3
FURNISH: ‘Adjunctivitis’ is undermining the purpose of higher education
By Timothy  Furnish 
4
Green energy policies lead to power outage, California college cancels its classes
By Kate Anderson 
5
Fordham punishes students over MAGA hat incident
By Mitchell Gunter 
6
BYU students respond to explicit chant at football game by Oregon fans
By Logan Dubil  '23
Katharine York '24 | Texas Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Southwestern University is a private college in Georgetown, Texas. Around 1,501 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

Coalition for Diversity & Social Justice

College Democrats

Educators for Equity

Progressive Student Alliance

Pirates for Pride

Reproductive Justice Alliance

Students for Environmental Activism and Knowledge

SU Socialists

University Leadership:

Laura Skandera Trombley, President

Board of Trustees

Melissa T. Anderson

H. Brent Austin

Pam Slaughter Bush

Christopher E. Cragg

Jorge Diaz Cuervo

Jack Garey

Carol Cody Herder

Laura K. Hinson

Brian T. Jackson

Jean T. Janssen

Glover O. L. Johnson III

Sylvia J. Kerrigan

Dale Thomas Knobel

Frank P. Krasovec

Alesha Lewis

R. Griffin Lord

Jay Marshall

Red McCombs

Craig J. McKinney

Amanda M. McMillian

Cassandra M. McZeal

Elizabeth G. Medina

Mary E. Medley

Lynn Parr Mock

Thomas J Pace III

Claire Peel

Rex L. Preis

Steven A. Raben

Ricky A. Raven

Max Schein

Thomas Kenneth Snodgrass

H. Blake Stanford

Veronica V. Stidvent

V. Shockley III

Laura Skandera Trombley

Jay Uribe

James V. Walzel

Lorri White

K. Elizabeth Yeager

Miguel J. Zorrilla

OpenSecrets Data on Southwestern University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.93% of Southwestern University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.07% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Southwestern University.

COVID-19:

Southwestern University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this