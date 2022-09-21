Campus Profile: Southwestern University
Southwestern University is a private college in Georgetown, Texas. Around 1,501 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Southwestern University is a private college in Georgetown, Texas. Around 1,501 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Coalition for Diversity & Social Justice
College Democrats
Educators for Equity
Progressive Student Alliance
Pirates for Pride
Reproductive Justice Alliance
Students for Environmental Activism and Knowledge
SU Socialists
University Leadership:
Laura Skandera Trombley, President
Board of Trustees
Melissa T. Anderson
H. Brent Austin
Pam Slaughter Bush
Christopher E. Cragg
Jorge Diaz Cuervo
Jack Garey
Carol Cody Herder
Laura K. Hinson
Brian T. Jackson
Jean T. Janssen
Glover O. L. Johnson III
Sylvia J. Kerrigan
Dale Thomas Knobel
Frank P. Krasovec
Alesha Lewis
R. Griffin Lord
Jay Marshall
Red McCombs
Craig J. McKinney
Amanda M. McMillian
Cassandra M. McZeal
Elizabeth G. Medina
Mary E. Medley
Lynn Parr Mock
Thomas J Pace III
Claire Peel
Rex L. Preis
Steven A. Raben
Ricky A. Raven
Max Schein
Thomas Kenneth Snodgrass
H. Blake Stanford
Veronica V. Stidvent
V. Shockley III
Laura Skandera Trombley
Jay Uribe
James V. Walzel
Lorri White
K. Elizabeth Yeager
Miguel J. Zorrilla
OpenSecrets Data on Southwestern University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 89.93% of Southwestern University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.07% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Southwestern University.
COVID-19:
Southwestern University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.