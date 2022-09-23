WATCH: Student government leaders openly support abortion

Campus Reform Correspondent Sarah Prentice appeared on the Joe Pags Show to discuss the University of Massachusetts, Amherst (UMass Amherst) Student Government Association's (SGA) pro-abortion statement.

In a mass email and Instagram post, the SGA wrote that the “overturn of Roe v. Wade should not happen,” says Prentice, “and they gave a list of a bunch of different abortion resources that students could get.”

Prentice shared that Students for Life President Kate Scott “came out and said ‘hey, you should be listing pregnancy resources and parenting resources because…as an apolitical organization on campus…you're attempting to speak on behalf of all students."

"There's nothing okay with that," Prentice continued.

Currently, abortion is legal in Massachusetts before 24 weeks.

