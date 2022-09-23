Opinion
WATCH: Student government leaders openly support abortion

Sarah Prentice appeared on the Joe Pags Show to discuss one Student Government Association's response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Friday, September 23, 2022 10:30 AM

Campus Reform Correspondent Sarah Prentice appeared on the Joe Pags Show to discuss the University of Massachusetts, Amherst (UMass Amherst) Student Government Association's (SGA) pro-abortion statement

In a mass email and Instagram post, the SGA wrote that the “overturn of Roe v. Wade should not happen,” says Prentice, “and they gave a list of a bunch of different abortion resources that students could get.”

[RELATED: Controversy erupts over pro-abortion SGA statement]

Prentice shared that Students for Life President Kate Scott “came out and said ‘hey, you should be listing pregnancy resources and parenting resources because…as an apolitical organization on campus…you're attempting to speak on behalf of all students."

"There's nothing okay with that," Prentice continued.

Currently, abortion is legal in Massachusetts before 24 weeks.

Watch the full video here.

