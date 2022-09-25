How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Katie Everett

Katie Everett began working for Campus Reform in December 2019 when she was a senior at Texas A&M University studying communications and media.

During her time in undergrad, she was heavily involved in her sorority Delta Gamma, the Young Conservatives of Texas, Young Women for America, and IMPACT Ministry.

Throughout her time at Campus Reform, Everett was an asset to the team. She covered an array of topics including women’s issues, free speech, and liberal bias. She has written 10 articles and has attended multiple trainings to develop her writing and interview skills.

Campus Reform’s program allowed her the flexibility to have many experiences at once, including being a freelance journalist which kick-started her career in journalism.

Today, Everett is the Communications Director for Rep. Michael Burgess M.D. (R-TX) where she works with reporters and national news outlets to promote the Congressman’s legislative work.

She formerly served in the communications offices of U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and at Concerned Women for America.

“I am so grateful for my time at Campus Reform. I was able to really learn the ropes of news writing, and had several opportunities to join radio shows and national news programs,” Everett said, reflecting on her Campus Reform experience. “This really prepared me for my career in political communications. There were so many valuable skills I learned through the leadership institutes program and I would encourage anyone interested to get involved. You never know where it may take you!”

