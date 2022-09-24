Campus Profile: University of Northern Iowa

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Northern Iowa is a public college in Cedar Falls. Around 7,981 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

According to Leadership Institute research, the University of Northern Iowa has 4 conservative organizations, and 5 liberal organizations.

Conservative Organizations:

Northern Iowa College Republicans

Students for Life

Turning Point USA

Panthers for 2A

Liberal Organizations:

Proud

Northern Iowa Democrats

Black Student Union

Northern Iowa Feminists

Young Democratic Socialists of America

University Leadership:

Mark A. Nook, President

Board of Trustees

Steve Anderson

Michael Armbrecht

Jan Bittner

Bob Bowlsby

Carl Boyd

Don Coffin

Mary Coffin

Linda Cook

Dan Fick

Larry K. Fox

Jorgen Heidemann

Tim Hurley

Rich James

Guang Jin

Lynn King

Susan Koch

David R. Mason

Jim Mudd

Katie Mulholland

Mark A. Nook

Mark Oman

Grace Petrzelka

Richard Redfern

Duane Smith

Scott Soifer

Sandy Stevens

Kerry Sutherland

David Takes

Daniel Waller

Bobbie Williams

Michael Wright

Michael Young

OpenSecrets Data on University of Northern Iowa Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.83% of University of Northern Iowa employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

The University of Northern Iowa has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

The University of Northern Iowa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

A biology professor at the University of Northern Iowa mandated masks in his classroom in violation of the Iowa Board of Regents’ suspension of mask mandates.

The university removed the professor from his in-class teaching responsibilities, but required him to undergo training and continue his virtual instruction.

Campus Reform reporter Addison Smith went to the University of Northern Iowa to see if students viewed politically correct speech codes favorably.

The University of Northern Iowa’s Office of the Provost is running a virtual program titled Cultivating Justice: A Quest Toward Racial Equity