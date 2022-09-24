Campus Profile: University of Northern Iowa
The University of Northern Iowa is a public college in Cedar Falls. Around 7,981 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
According to Leadership Institute research, the University of Northern Iowa has 4 conservative organizations, and 5 liberal organizations.
Conservative Organizations:
Northern Iowa College Republicans
Students for Life
Turning Point USA
Panthers for 2A
Liberal Organizations:
Proud
Northern Iowa Democrats
Black Student Union
Northern Iowa Feminists
Young Democratic Socialists of America
University Leadership:
Mark A. Nook, President
Board of Trustees
Steve Anderson
Michael Armbrecht
Jan Bittner
Bob Bowlsby
Carl Boyd
Don Coffin
Mary Coffin
Linda Cook
Dan Fick
Larry K. Fox
Jorgen Heidemann
Tim Hurley
Rich James
Guang Jin
Lynn King
Susan Koch
David R. Mason
Jim Mudd
Katie Mulholland
Mark A. Nook
Mark Oman
Grace Petrzelka
Richard Redfern
Duane Smith
Scott Soifer
Sandy Stevens
Kerry Sutherland
David Takes
Daniel Waller
Bobbie Williams
Michael Wright
Michael Young
OpenSecrets Data on University of Northern Iowa Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.83% of University of Northern Iowa employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
The University of Northern Iowa has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
The University of Northern Iowa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
