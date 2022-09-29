University of Central Florida awarded eighth consecutive diversity award

The University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, was awarded its eighth Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

“We believe that every individual who chooses to enroll, work or partner with UCF should have the ability to achieve their goals and reach their fullest potential,” UCF’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Andrea Guzmán told UCF TODAY.

﻿“The HEED Award is reflective of our steadfast commitment to inclusive excellence, which allows us to put our values into practice and fulfill our mission.”

The school has an entire webpage that breaks down its commitment to “inclusive excellence.”

“Inclusive Excellence is a framework that integrates diversity, equity and inclusion into the very core of the institution in order to achieve organizational excellence,” the website reads. “There are five dimensions to the framework that help guide decision making across the university.”

Dimensions include “Access + Success,” “Climate + Intergroup Relations,” “Education + Scholarship,” “Infrastructure + Investment,” and “Community + Partnership.”

Steve Villanueva, a spokesperson for UCF’s College Republicans, said he doesn’t care for the news.

“Frankly, I don’t particularly care for it so long as all students are treated fairly,” Villanueva told Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to UCF, Guzmán, and Insight to Diversity magazine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

