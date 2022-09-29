Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University of Central Florida awarded eighth consecutive diversity award

The University of Central Florida recently received its eighth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.

The award recognized the school’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Trending
1
College progressive thinks ‘women-identified’ student center is ‘great step forward in …
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
2
BYU Anti-Racism Club defends Rachel Richardson despite evidence
By Thomas Stevenson '25
3
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: ‘Quiet Quitting’ in college is the lazy option for students alre…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
4
OP-ED: Oberlin’s $36 million payment to bakery is 'just desserts' for its administratio…
By Ken Tashjy 
5
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
6
Here are the Catholic universities offering 'gender-inclusive' housing this fall
By AJ Willms  '23
Logan Dubil '23 | Senior Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 29, 2022 5:15 PM

The University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, was awarded its eighth Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

“We believe that every individual who chooses to enroll, work or partner with UCF should have the ability to achieve their goals and reach their fullest potential,” UCF’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Andrea Guzmán told UCF TODAY.

﻿“The HEED Award is reflective of our steadfast commitment to inclusive excellence, which allows us to put our values into practice and fulfill our mission.”

[RELATED: University of Michigan prepares to launch 'DEI 2.0' program]

The school has an entire webpage that breaks down its commitment to “inclusive excellence.”

“Inclusive Excellence is a framework that integrates diversity, equity and inclusion into the very core of the institution in order to achieve organizational excellence,” the website reads. “There are five dimensions to the framework that help guide decision making across the university.”

Dimensions include “Access + Success,” “Climate + Intergroup Relations,” “Education + Scholarship,” “Infrastructure + Investment,” and “Community + Partnership.”

[RELATED: REPORT: Freshman orientation materials dominated by DEI agenda]

Steve Villanueva, a spokesperson for UCF’s College Republicans, said he doesn’t care for the news. 

Frankly, I don’t particularly care for it so long as all students are treated fairly,” Villanueva told Campus Reform

Campus Reform reached out to UCF, Guzmán, and Insight to Diversity magazine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this