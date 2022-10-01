How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Chris Nuelle

Chris Nuelle began working for Campus Reform in February 2015 when he was a freshman at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, majoring in political science and minoring in political communications.

During his time in undergrad, he was heavily involved in Xavier University's College Republicans, and Xavier University Club Baseball. He also interned for Cincinnati City Councilwoman Amy Murray.

Throughout his time at Campus Reform, Nuelle was an asset to the team. He covered an array of topics including free speech, protests, and liberal bias in college administrations. He has written 31 articles and attended Campus Reform trainings to develop his writing skills.

Campus Reform’s program allowed him the flexibility to publish professional, political writing before graduating college.

Today, Nuelle is the Press Secretary for the Missouri Attorney General. Nuelle handles all external communications for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which includes communicating with members of the press corps, writing press releases and talking points, organizing press events, and overseeing the Office’s social media accounts.

Previously, he was Press Secretary for the Missouri Republican Party. During undergrad, Chris was Deputy Director of Communications for Hanway for Governor.

“Campus Reform was a great opportunity for me to hone my professional writing skills, learn how to identify news and understand how the news media operates, and build valuable interpersonal skills. Their trainings gave me real world, hands-on experience with a number of field experts that I wouldn’t have received anywhere else. If anyone is looking to launch a career in the media or in politics, Campus Reform is a great stepping stone to success,” Nuelle said reflecting on his Campus Reform experience.

