Campuses
Campus Countdown: Privilege assignment is new history course requirement

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a University of Florida course requiring students to make a statement of privilege.

Avery Selby | Digital Media Manager
Saturday, October 1, 2022 10:00 AM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a University of Florida, in Gainesville, course that requires students to write a statement of privilege worth 10% of their grade. 

According to the syllabusthe course "explores how issues of race, class, gender, exceptionality, sexual identity, language, geography, and religion have historically impacted U.S. education."

Campus Reform Correspondent Claire Goodman joins Campus Countdown to discuss a Constitution Day event hosted by Tulane University Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana which focused on "abortion rights."

Sturge also examined an incident at The College of William & Mary, in Williamsburg, VA, where urine was allegedly thrown at pro-life students during Student for Life of America's "Abortion Is Not Right" tour.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet by Florida State University Students for a Democratic Society targeting Campus Reform Correspondent, William Biagini for covering the organization's pro-abortion march. The tweet accused Biagini of being a "fascist 'journalist.'"



Biagini was targeted by protestors earlier this year on Florida State University's campus for covering an event at FSU, located in Tallahassee. 

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

Follow @AverySelby on Twitter. 


Staff image

