WATCH: Liberals Sideline Conservative Religious Values





Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Emily Fowler joined Christian Broadcast Network's Global Lane to discuss a grant which funds pro-abortion student films at the University of Southern California (USC), and the current trend to push certain ideologies onto religious institutions.

The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is awarding up to three students a $25,000 grant to provide education on “reproductive rights.”

“When we say ‘reproductive rights’ this university means pro-abortion ideology.” Fowler states. “What this university is doing is a very clear bias in higher education because they are encouraging and promoting only one point of view and that is the pro-abortion point of view.”

"Pro-life students are being denied an opportunity…to showcase their point of view on this particular issue,” says Fowler.

Fowler says that pro-life students will be “looked down upon” as a result of these one-sided viewpoints by the university.

These pro-abortion sentiments are also echoed by the dean of the university.

“The dean came out in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade and said blatantly that she thought it was healthier for a woman to have an abortion than to actually give birth,” says Fowler.

Campus Reform has reported multiple stories of conservatives being targeted on campuses for their pro-life beliefs across the nation.

Religious universities, such as Yeshiva University in New York, have also been targeted for their beliefs.

“Yeshiva is a Jewish school in New York and they denied an LGBTQ club recognition on campus because it was in contrast with their view of the Torah, and when the LGBTQ club sued them they took the case to the Supreme Court," Fowler explained.

Fowler says it is “unfair…that now the school is being forced to conform to another belief system even though they’re a private school who should get to decide how to uphold their religious values.”

“If it happened to Yeshiva University, it could happen to my school,” says Fowler.

Watch the full interview above.

