Campus Profile: Eckerd College
Eckerd College is a private college in St. Petersburg, Florida. Around 2,036 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Eckerd College
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats at Eckerd College
EC Feminists
ECQSA (Eckerd Queer Straight Alliance)
Feminists Club
Generation Action
Queer-Straight Alliance
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Eckerd College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Eckerd College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 99.86% of Eckerd College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.14% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Eckerd College.
COVID-19:
Eckerd College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
