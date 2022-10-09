Campus Profile: Eckerd College

Opinion
Olivia Scarpo '24 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Sunday, October 9, 2022 6:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Eckerd College is a private college in St. Petersburg, Florida. Around 2,036 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans at Eckerd College

 

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats at Eckerd College

    EC Feminists

    ECQSA (Eckerd Queer Straight Alliance)

    Feminists Club

    Generation Action

    Queer-Straight Alliance

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Eckerd College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Eckerd College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 99.86% of Eckerd College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.14% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Eckerd College.

 

COVID-19:

Eckerd College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about Eckerd College:

WATCH: Student fights to create conservative group on campus

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Eckerd College student Tony Salvatori about his fight to start a College Republicans group on his Florida campus.

