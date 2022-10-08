Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Female Athletes Sue Transgender Competitors

Trending
1
Students boycott class after professor declares there are only two sexes
By William Biagini  '24
2
WATCH: Students only want conservative messaging banned
By Logan Dubil  '23
3
EXCLUSIVE: Pro-abortion students accuse pro-life club of ‘endangering’ pregnant women
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
Professors take to Twitter in reaction to university firing professor over complaints h…
By Kate Anderson 
5
Change these 'unconstitutional' policies, legal organization tells 12 universities
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
OPINION: Universities have no clue what a diverse campus truly looks like
By Logan Dubil  '23
Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 8, 2022 10:00 AM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz discusses an ongoing lawsuit against a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy that allowed transgender athletes to compete against women in high school track and field competitions.

Alliance Defending Freedom, representing the four female runners, argues that the law violated Title IX, which was originally intended to protect women’s sports. The group argues that allowing men to race against women blocks female competitors from receiving opportunities for recognition and awards.

Campus Reform Correspondent Samantha Zielinski joins Campus Countdown this week to report on University of Michigan awarding $450,000 in grants to fund research into anti-racism.

Eichholz also reports on the first legal challenge against the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan, and a recent incident at Michigan State where a 9/11 memorial was vandalized

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this