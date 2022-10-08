WATCH: Female Athletes Sue Transgender Competitors





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz discusses an ongoing lawsuit against a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy that allowed transgender athletes to compete against women in high school track and field competitions.

Alliance Defending Freedom, representing the four female runners, argues that the law violated Title IX, which was originally intended to protect women’s sports. The group argues that allowing men to race against women blocks female competitors from receiving opportunities for recognition and awards.

Campus Reform Correspondent Samantha Zielinski joins Campus Countdown this week to report on University of Michigan awarding $450,000 in grants to fund research into anti-racism.

Eichholz also reports on the first legal challenge against the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan, and a recent incident at Michigan State where a 9/11 memorial was vandalized.