How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Adam Sabes

Adam Sabes began working for Campus Reform in March 2017 when he was a sophomore at Mississippi State University, where he studied Communications and Journalism.

His undergraduate career also consisted of internships with Americans for Tax Reform and The Washington Times.

But at Campus Reform, Sabes took off.

Sabes was promoted to an Assistant Editor and later Associate Editor. He covered an array of topics including political bias on college campuses.

Sabes trained dozens of students how to research, source, and verify investigative pieces. He also ran Campus Reform’s investigative reporting.

His interests in writing grew so much as a result of his time in the program that he changed his degree from meteorology to journalism.

Sabes has written 396 articles for Campus Reform.

Today, Sabes is a writer for Fox News, where he reports on crime, politics, and U.S. news.

When reflecting on his time at Campus Reform, Sabes said, “Joining Campus Reform was the best decision I made in my college career and is what propelled me to enter a career in media.”

