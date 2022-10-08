Opinion
How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Autumn Johnson

Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Saturday, October 8, 2022 7:00 PM

Autumn Johnson began working for Campus Reform as a Virginia Correspondent in June 2016 when she was a senior at Liberty University. At Liberty, she studied history and was heavily involved in the pro-life movement on campus.

Johnson was an asset to the Campus Reform team as she covered an array of topics including stifled student speech, left wing professor meltdowns, and biased college curricula

She has written 97 articles for Campus Reform and has attended multiple trainings to develop her writing and interview skills.

Her involvement with Campus Reform provided her the flexibility to pursue journalism while receiving her Master of Arts and Doctor of Law from Liberty University.

Today, Johnson is a contributing writer for the Media Research Center, where she covers Big Tech. She also formerly worked as a social media editor for BlazeTV

Campus Reform gave me the opportunity to write about high-profile events from my dorm room. The flexibility of the program allowed me to write about things I cared despite my busy schedule. The mentorship I received was amazing and I would not be the writer I am today without it. It truly kickstarted my work in journalism.”

Apply to be a Campus Reform Correspondent here and launch your media career.

