Florida university campuses have been no stranger to leftist protests. Over the course of this year, student protests in Flordia have ranged from failed and low-turnout protests to protests where student journalists have been accosted in person and on Twitter. Below is a list of this year's most notable college protests in Florida.





Only a few students showed up to anti-cop protest

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) chapter at the University of South Florida (USF) kicked off the Fall semester, rallying students to support the defunding of police.

Only a handful of students showed up to their protest, however.

The few held signs encouraging the university to increase black enrollment, as Campus Reform reported.





Socialist students hold 'We Won't Go Back' march

In September, Florida State University's (FSU) SDS chapter held a "We Won't Go Back" march to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. Protestors chanted pro-choice slogans and speakers called the overturn "the Capitalist state's attack on reproductive rights."

Campus Reform Correspondent and FSU student, William Biagini, covered the event and was later slandered in a tweet by the SDS chapter, calling him a "fascist."





Socialist students stage 'die-in' for 'gender-affirming' care for kids

The Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter at Florida International University (FIU) staged a 'die-in' following the Florida Board of Medicine's meeting to discuss if children should be prohibited from partaking in gender-transition procedures.

As Campus Reform reported, the socialist students acted out their own deaths and held paper gravestones to represent, as they expressed, "trans people who have died and those who will be killed by reactionary, anti-trans policies."





WATCH: Pro-abortion leftists protest conservative students

Campus Reform Correspondent, Jaden Heard, interviewed protesters outside of the Tampa Convention Center at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit (SAS).

Heard encountered dozens of screaming protesters and had water thrown on him. One protester alleged that the conservative speakers at the convention are against reproductive, contraception, and gay marriage rights.





WATCH: Protesters tell student to 'k*ll yourself'

FSU's SDS chapter hosted a march in April in response to Gov. Desantis (R-FL) signing the "Parental Rights in Education" law. Recurring chants from the march included “F**k Desantis," “Trans lives matter,” and “This is what solidarity looks like.”

Campus Reform Correspondent, William Biagini, was interviewing protesters when he was recognized due to his previous reporting. The crowd then became hostile, yelling phrases such as "boo transphobe," and "kill yourself."





Students take to the streets in nationwide pro-abortion protests

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Campus Reform reported that the Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at the University of Central Florida hosted a "mother's day abortion rally & march," according to a Campus Reform report



The group's Instagram post indicates their demand for "legal abortion without apology."





