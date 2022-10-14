Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Santa Fe College

Santa Fe College is a public college in Gainesville, Florida. Around 13,640 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

Trending
1
Students protest potential appointment of conservative president
By Logan Dubil  '23
2
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
3
UPDATE: Student who threw urine on pro-life chapter arrested
By Darius  Avinger '24
4
UPDATE: Another university cut ties with conservative professor after student backlash
By Robert Schmad  '23
5
EXCLUSIVE: Professors attempt to sabotage Kayleigh McEnaney event
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
CUNY drops administrator with ties to Hamas from investigation into anti-Semitism
By Francis Kapper  '24
Sophia Randall '26 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, October 14, 2022 8:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Santa Fe College is a public college in Gainesville, Florida. Around 13,640 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats

    Young Democratic Socialists of America


OpenSecrets Data on Santa Fe College Employee Political Donations:

There is no OpenSecrets data on Santa Fe College employee political donations.


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Santa Fe College is requiring SAT/ACT scores (or equivalent) for undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Santa Fe College.

 

COVID-19:

Santa Fe College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this