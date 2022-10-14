Campus Profile: Santa Fe College
Santa Fe College is a public college in Gainesville, Florida. Around 13,640 undergraduate students are enrolled at the college.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Young Democratic Socialists of America
OpenSecrets Data on Santa Fe College Employee Political Donations:
There is no OpenSecrets data on Santa Fe College employee political donations.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Santa Fe College is requiring SAT/ACT scores (or equivalent) for undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Santa Fe College.
COVID-19:
Santa Fe College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.