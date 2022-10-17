WATCH: Jewish university forced to recognize LGBTQ student groups





John Brown University student Daniel Hicks joined Campus Reform Correspondent Director and Hot Take host Kate Hirzel to discuss the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision regarding Yeshiva University (YU).

The court ruled against granting a permanent injunction preventing a lower court ruling from making the school recognize an LGBTQ group on campus.

“I attend a small Christian college in Arkansas called John Brown University,” Hicks said. “It professed explicitly that it was in the business of forming people morally, intellectually, and vocationally.”

"I saw all the moral claims and the requirements that would be made on the students and I explicitly chose [John Brown University],” he continued, “and many students who do the same.’”

When asked why he thought non-religious students go to religious schools, he said, “I imagine it’s a form of moral crusade that seeks to impose a particular vision, or a particular interpretation of their holy scriptures, or a particular vision of the moral community and to force conformity on these institutions.”

