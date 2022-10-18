UPDATE: University removes multiple student leaders from positions following convocation protest

Marquette University (MU) continued to administer consequences for students who disrupted its freshmen convocation in August.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that multiple student leaders who participated in the protest were stripped from their leadership roles.

The MU student government president and vice president were reportedly ousted from their positions, as well as the student leaders of the Black Student Council (BSC) and the Latin American Student Organization (LASO).

The students were notified they were no longer in “good disciplinary standing” with the university and no longer eligible for leadership roles.

Good standing is a requirement for any student organization, according to guidelines posted by the Office of Engagement and Inclusion.

“The officers of all student organizations as well as the elected and appointed senators and officials of MUSG must be in good standing (not on academic or disciplinary probation) at the time of their election or appointment and throughout their terms of office," the guideline reads.

The Wisconsin university published a statement on Oct. 7 reminding students of the rule.

“The student conduct process is separate from student organization leadership policies,” the statement read. “It is a longstanding policy outlined in Marquette’s student organization guidelines that the officers of all student organizations, as well as the elected and appointed senators and officials of MUSG, must be in good standing (not on academic or disciplinary probation) at the time of their election or appointment, and throughout their terms of office.”

Campus Reform reached out to Marquette University, the MUSG, the BSC, and the LASO for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

