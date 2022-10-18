Case Western Reserve University gears up to support abortion post-Roe

The University Student Government (USG) at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Ohio recently met to discuss abortion access for students in the wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

An exclusive screenshot of the meeting minutes, as well as an official email sent by the university administration, were obtained by Campus Reform, revealing CWRU’s plan to provide students and a faculty abortion-related services.

According to the meeting minutes, USG President Ananya Hari communicated that “CWRU has created a student health fund” with the purpose of funding “transportation to travel and get the reproductive support you need.”

Vice President of Communications for USG Sedona Jolly also communicated that the University Health and Counseling Services is “very supportive of reproductive health and is trying to do everything they can.”

“One of those things is health vending machines in Wade and Fribley, including Plan B and condoms completely free. There will also be a series of reproductive health cards that include information in case it becomes difficult to access online,” VP Jolly continued.

There is evidence to suggest that Plan B, sometimes known as the “morning-after pill,” can in fact cause the abortion of a fertilized egg. It appears, then, that the university is attempting to fund the provision of abortifacients to students.

The email obtained by Campus Reform sent to the campus community from CWRU Vice President Katie Brancato and Deputy General Counsel Gabrielle Lincoff detailed “the work of the Reproductive Health Task Force and its three working groups,” which were “all formed in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and subsequent Ohio legislation.”

This ranged from increasing staff benefits related to contraception and “reproductive health,” to funding out-of-state travel for both staff and students to get abortions, to providing students with “vending machines” for Plan B.

Over the summer, the Voice for Reproductive Health (VRH) student organization at CWRU took to Instagram in a series of posts titled “Roe vs the Supreme Court” to declare “[w]e have not lost this war for our reproductive rights,” and to suggest “reach[ing] out to your legislatures and urge them to support abortion access and rebuke any abortion ban legislation.

Campus Reform reached out to Case Western Reserve University, the University Student Government, and the Reproductive Health Task Force Chairs at the university. This article will be updated accordingly.