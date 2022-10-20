Mike Pence talks at Georgetown University about the future of the conservative movement

Young Americans for Freedom hosted former Vice President Mike Pence at Georgetown University in D.C. on Wednesday night.

Pence’s speech started at 7 p.m. in Gaston Hall. He spoke about the future of the conservative movement in front of hundreds of students chanting “USA.”

Pence opened his speech with “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order and I am honored to be at Georgetown University tonight.”

The former Vice President talked about growing up in Southern Indiana and how Ronald Reagan had a massive impact on him.

“When I heard Ronald Reagan’s vision for the country, a strong national defense, limited federal government, traditional values, I heard the ideals that I was raised to believe in,” Pence said. “I joined the Reagan Revolution and never looked back.”

Pence talked about inflation, China, abortion, and immigration, but focused heavily on the damaging effects of polarization.

“As we gather today, America is in crisis,” Pence stated. “The truth is as we gather here today freedom is under attack, like never before.”

“Our politics are very divided, but I must tell you…I’m not convinced the American people are not as divided as our politics,” Pence noted. “The truth is what we need is a debate and government as good as our people again, and I am confident that we will soon, and very soon because I have great confidence in your generation,” he told the audience.

Pence also referenced a group of protesters who walked out midway through the event saying, “It seems to me having served many years in Washington, leaders in this nation’s capital have never been more out of touch, more intent on imposing their agenda, or walking out on people that have a different point of view.”

Campus Reform spoke with several students that attended the event.

Most students supported Pence’s right to speak on campus, but some criticized the university for not choosing a less “polarizing figure on the right.”

“I think it's interesting that, for the one or the few speakers from the right that they do bring in, their choice was Mike Pence, who was like one of the most polarizing people on the right,” one female student told Campus Reform ahead of the event.

She also criticized the former Vice President’s ability to speak on current issues, “personally, I would like to see someone who can speak somewhat intelligently about some of the more, what I think are reasonable things on the right, rather than someone as polarizing as Mike Pence.”

Another student named Ian disagreed with the radical characterization, “I think that the idea that we should sort of view him as radical is a little bit overhyped.”

“I just think that it's weaponization, to prevent people from wanting to go and listen to the, you know, listen to what they might listen to alternative viewpoints, and kind of maintain this, like leftist bubble on campus, which is very much real,” Ian stated.

Several students mentioned the importance of Pence discussing issues related to the upcoming midterms.

“Well, I just want to hear about some issues that are extremely important to the economy, especially how it is right now. So to me a big social issue…is abortion,” a student named Luke explained. “I just want to hear if he has any thoughts on the coming election, which, like Ian said, is gonna be very important.”

In his speech, Pence spoke confidently about the results of the midterms.

“Frankly I’m very optimistic that in 20 days we’ll soon have new majorities in the House and the Senate, and in state houses around America that will stand for freedom without apology,” Pence said to the cheering crowd.

After the event concluded Campus Reform spoke with a student named Victoria, who said the Vice President “did a good job of, of kind of turning down the temperature on political rhetoric.”

“I...thought he spoke very well, spoke very articulately,” Victoria said. “You know, although I may not agree with him on a lot, I thought he was very well-spoken, and there was a lot of reaching across the aisle.”

Campus Reform contacted GU, Pence, and YAF. This article will be updated accordingly.

