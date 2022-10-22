Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Kyle Hooten

Kyle Hooten began working for Campus Reform as a Minnesota Correspondent in January 2018.

'Campus Reform was the first step on a wild journey. I’ve met a lot of good people along the way and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,' Hooten said.

Trending
1
This sorority accepted its first man into its ranks
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
Students recite woke pledge during white coat ceremony
By Noelle Fitchett  '25
3
University pays $12,750 for author of ‘White Fragility’ to speak on campus, pays Black …
By Haley Worth  '22
4
EXCLUSIVE: ‘You’re on the wrong side': Leftists strike again at UNM pro-life event
By Alexa Schwerha 
5
EXCLUSIVE: Students walk out of Mike Pence speech
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
University pays TikTok star $60K, conservative groups cry bias
By Kayley Chartier  '25
Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Saturday, October 22, 2022 12:00 PM

Kyle Hooten began working for Campus Reform as a Minnesota Correspondent in January 2018.

At the time, he was a sophomore at St. Olaf University in Northfield, Minnesota, where he studied political science as well as served as the vice president of the Minnesota College Republicans.

Hooten has been an asset to Campus Reform, writing more than 30 articles that covered an array of topics including critical race theory, free speech, and professors’ liberal rhetoric. 

Campus Reform’s Correspondent Program also launched his career in journalism. 

He went on to serve as Managing Editor of Alpha News, where his work has been featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight and in the Wall Street Journal. He was also an appointee in the Trump Administration.

Campus Reform was the first step on a wild journey. I’ve met a lot of good people along the way and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Hooten said. 

Apply to be a Campus Reform Correspondent here and launch your media career.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this