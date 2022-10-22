How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Kyle Hooten

Kyle Hooten began working for Campus Reform as a Minnesota Correspondent in January 2018.

At the time, he was a sophomore at St. Olaf University in Northfield, Minnesota, where he studied political science as well as served as the vice president of the Minnesota College Republicans.

Hooten has been an asset to Campus Reform, writing more than 30 articles that covered an array of topics including critical race theory, free speech, and professors’ liberal rhetoric.

Campus Reform’s Correspondent Program also launched his career in journalism.

He went on to serve as Managing Editor of Alpha News, where his work has been featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight and in the Wall Street Journal. He was also an appointee in the Trump Administration.

“Campus Reform was the first step on a wild journey. I’ve met a lot of good people along the way and am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Hooten said.

Apply to be a Campus Reform Correspondent here and launch your media career.