How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Celine Ryan Ciccio

Celine Ryan Ciccio began working as a Senior California and New Hampshire Correspondent in August 2017 while she attended Cuesta College in California.

Ryan Ciccio kept busy during her time in Campus Reform’s correspondent program, as she also served as a contributor for the Washington Examiner and Daily Caller.

At Campus Reform, she was promoted several times, first starting as a reporter, then Correspondent Editor, and then served as Editor-in-Chief.

Covering topics such as biased and unsound university research, government funding of progressive research and campus programs, and the unprofessional behavior of leftist professors, Ryan Ciccio was a crucial asset to the team.

Beyond writing, she trained dozens of students how to research, find sources, verify investigative reporting, and taught writing and speaking skills.

Many correspondents trained by Ryan Ciccio went on to succeed in conservative media. Addison Smith at One America News Network and Ben Zeisloft at the Daily Wire, just to name a few.

Today, Ryan Ciccio is the Managing Editor at Human Events, specializing in coverage of political bias in media, business, tech, higher education, and the intersections thereof.

She authors Human Events’ press analysis series entitled ‘To Tell the Truth,’ a periodic effort to help address media bias and restore the skepticism necessary on the part of all Americans to maintain a free society.

When reflecting on her time in the program, Ryan Ciccio said “I will take any opportunity to sing the praises of Campus Reform, not only for its important mission of exposing liberal bias and abuse on college campuses, but also for the incredible opportunity it provides to young journalists.”

She concluded, “Campus Reform was a vital catalyst in launching my journalism career. The correspondent program provided invaluable resources and knowledge as I broke into the industry, and gave me the real journalism experience I needed to be confident when reporting for other outlets as well.”

Apply to be a Campus Reform Correspondent here and launch your media career.