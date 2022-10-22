WATCH: Thirty days of queer events





On this week’s episode of "Campus Countdown," Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on Syracuse University’s “LGBTQ History Month” celebrations, which included over thirty different events.

Events on the New York school's schedule include a talk by Jacob Tobia, author of “Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story,” and a keynote from MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos.

Syracuse also made plans to host a Queer Trivia Night and HalloQueen Ball.

At least one student criticized the events as a “useless” waste of tuition money to fund “brainwashing events.” The student told Campus Reform that he hopes schools will “return to educating our young adults” instead of promoting LGBTQ programming.

Campus Reform Correspondent Alyssa Patterson joins "Campus Countdown" to cover an attempt by the faculty of Texas Tech University to sabotage former Trump White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany’s, speaking event on campus.

Eichholz also reports on a protest at Brigham Young University in Utah against religious exemptions from Title IX, and the indefinite suspension of gender transition surgeries on minors at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee following a recent exposé from the Daily Wire’s, Matt Walsh.

