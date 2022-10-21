WATCH: 2022 Midterms: Students worried about inflation





With the 2022 midterm elections right around the corner, Campus Reform Senior Correspondent, Logan Dubil, visited the University of Pittsburgh to talk with college students about which issues matter most to them.

“Abortion, especially, with Roe v. Wade being overturned,” one student listed as one of their top issues.

Another student said, “Keeping our freedoms…keeping our liberties safe.”

Dubil then revealed to students the results of a USA Today poll showing that the three most important issues to Pennsylvania voters is abortion rights, gun control, and the state of the economy.

“I’m fully in support of all of those having major importance in this upcoming election,” a student responded.

Next, Dubil asked students how the economy has personally affected them.

Multiple students cited tuition increases. Another student mentioned how rising gas prices have been a struggle.

While Democrats currently lead Pennsylvania, left leaning students told Dubli that Democrats are best suited to solve the economy.

One student said, “I don’t see myself changing political alignment.”

“I’ll definitely be voting Democratic and stuff,” another said.

One student, however, did call out his fellow peers’ hypocrisy.

“It baffles me how you can just keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result,” he said.

