George Washington University offers 'Gender in International Affairs' concentration

George Washington University (GWU) International Affairs majors can concentrate on gender throughout their studies.

The Gender in International Affairs Concentration, created last spring, will “allow students to focus on the role of gender in the global landscape of security and politics,” the GW Hatchet reported.

The concentration will be offered through GWU’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

Students in the concentration are required to take “Masculinities in International Affairs” and can choose between enrolling in either “Women in Global Politics” or “Women, Rights, and Gender Equality.”

Students will also choose from a list of gender-specific course topics.

Shirley Graham, the Director of the Gender Equality Initiative in International Affairs (GEIA) and creator of the concentration, told GW Hatchet the courses will be taught from a “feminist, intersectional lens.”

She also stated that the Elliot School offers 22 courses related to gender, making “the Elliott School a leader in the field of Gender in International Affairs by recognizing feminist international relations theory and gender analysis as critical tools in fully understanding processes of globalization, international development, humanitarian crises, violent extremism, conflict, peace and security.”

Graham also teaches two graduate courses focused on gender, “Global Gender Policy” and “Gender, War & Peace,” as well as one undergraduate course, “Women in Global Politics.”

