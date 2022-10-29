How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Gabby Orr

Gabby Orr began working for Campus Reform in September 2014 when she was a senior at George Washington University studying Political Science and Government and Journalism.

Orr kept busy during her time in Campus Reform’s correspondent program, as she also served as an intern for Fox News.

Covering topics such as liberal student protests, gender issues, and crazy professors, Orr was a crucial asset to the team. The program also gave her the flexibility to be a freelance journalist and appear on media.

Today, Orr is the Reporter for CNN where she reports on republican politics. She formerly was a campaign reporter and White House correspondent for the Washington Examiner and a White House reporter for POLITICO.

“Being a correspondent for Campus Reform was perhaps the best job I could have held in college. It sharpened my writing skills, improved my newsgathering abilities, and enabled me to break into television, all of which later prepared me for the demands of covering a presidential election fresh out of college.”

