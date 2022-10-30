Campus Profile: University of California, Santa Cruz

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of California, Santa Cruz (UC Santa Cruz) is a public university. Around 17,084 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at UC Santa Cruz

Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

Black Womxn’s Alliance

Chicanx y Latinx Educandose (ChALE)

College Democrats at UCSC

Education for Sustainable Living Program

GABRIELA Santa Cruz

Hermanas Unidas

La Nueva Familia de UCSC

Planned Parenthood: Generation Action

Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSC

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at UC Santa Cruz for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $14,640, and was $11,442 for the 2021-2022 academic year. UC Santa Cruz increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 27.9%.

Student Fees:

UC Santa Cruz students pay around $1,536.21 in student fees.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UC Santa Cruz is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on UC Santa Cruz Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.4% of UC Santa Cruz employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0.6% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UC Santa Cruz has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Principles of Community

Policy for Acceptable Use of UCSC Electronic Information Resources

40.00 Policy on Use of University Properties

Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment

100.0 Code of Student Conduct

Report Hate: University Principles

Bias Reporting System:

UC Santa Cruz operates a bias reporting system on campus.

COVID-19:

UC Santa Cruz is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

