How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Allie Simon

Allie Simon began working for Campus Reform as a California Correspondent in February 2022 when she was a senior at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), where she studied Psychology and served as the social coordinator for the UCSD College Republicans.

Following her graduation, Simon became a Campus Reform intern. During her internship, she had multiple media hits and wrote several articles.

Simon was a crucial asset to the team by covering topics such as free speech, identity politics in the classroom, and the spread of antisemitism across college campuses.

She attended multiple trainings to develop her writing and interview skills and graduated from the Leadership Institute’s Youth Leadership School.

Today, Simon works the Assignment Desk at Fox News. She coordinates media hits, assists in daily newsgathering, monitors for breaking news, and contributed to a Fox News report.

When reflecting on her time in the program, Simon said:

Campus Reform has played a major role in jump starting my career in political journalism. During my time with Campus Reform, I learned how to become a strong journalist and received invaluable mentorship. I was also fortunate enough to have been given opportunities to appear on various media outlets.

