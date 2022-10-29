Opinion
Campus Profile: Lindenwood University

Cullen Dittmar '23 | Missouri Campus Correspondent
Saturday, October 29, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

 

Lindenwood University is a private university in St. Charles, Missouri. Around 4,808 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

Turning Point USA

 

Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

Climate Crew

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force

Lindenwood Collegiate Democrats

Lindenwood Genders and Sexualities Alliance

 

Cost of Tuition:

The cost of tuition at Lindenwood University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $19,100, and was $18,540 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Lindenwood increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 3%.



 

Student Fees:

Lindenwood University charges multiple different fees for students.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements

Lindenwood University is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Lindenwood University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.78% of Lindenwood employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.22% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Lindenwood University.

 

Bias Reporting System: 

Lindenwood University operates a bias reporting system on campus.


 

COVID-19:

Lindenwood University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Lindenwood University:

Student alleges TPUSA chapter denied by 'biased' student government

The Lindenwood University (LU) Student Government Association refused to recognize Turning Point USA as an official student organization.

 REPORT: University settles $1.65 million lawsuit over COVID-19 remote learning

Lindenwood University recently settled a $1.65 million lawsuit after a plaintiff claimed that the university breached its contract when it exclusively offered remote courses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

