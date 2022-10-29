Campus Profile: Lindenwood University
Lindenwood University is a private university in St. Charles, Missouri. Around 4,808 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Lindenwood University is a private university in St. Charles, Missouri. Around 4,808 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
Climate Crew
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force
Lindenwood Collegiate Democrats
Lindenwood Genders and Sexualities Alliance
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of tuition at Lindenwood University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $19,100, and was $18,540 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Lindenwood increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 3%.
Student Fees:
Lindenwood University charges multiple different fees for students.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements
Lindenwood University is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Lindenwood University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.78% of Lindenwood employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.22% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Lindenwood University.
Bias Reporting System:
Lindenwood University operates a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Lindenwood University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Lindenwood University:
Student alleges TPUSA chapter denied by 'biased' student government
The Lindenwood University (LU) Student Government Association refused to recognize Turning Point USA as an official student organization.
REPORT: University settles $1.65 million lawsuit over COVID-19 remote learning
Lindenwood University recently settled a $1.65 million lawsuit after a plaintiff claimed that the university breached its contract when it exclusively offered remote courses during the Covid-19 pandemic.