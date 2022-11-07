Opinion
Campus Profile: Pensacola State College

Around 8,604 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Tiffanie Coburn '25 | Illinois Campus Correspondent
Monday, November 7, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Pensacola State College is a public college in Pensacola, Florida. Around 8,604 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Student Fees:

Pensacola State College students pay around $642 in student fees per year.

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Pensacola State College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Pensacola State College Employee Political Donations:

There is no available OpenSecrets data on Pensacola State College employee political donations.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Pensacola State College.

Bias Reporting System: 

Pensacola State College operates a type of bias reporting system on campus.

 

 

COVID-19:

Pensacola State College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 


 


 


Staff image

