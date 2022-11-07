Campus Profile: Pensacola State College
Pensacola State College is a public college in Pensacola, Florida. Around 8,604 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Student Fees:
Pensacola State College students pay around $642 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Pensacola State College is requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Pensacola State College Employee Political Donations:
There is no available OpenSecrets data on Pensacola State College employee political donations.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Pensacola State College.
Bias Reporting System:
Pensacola State College operates a type of bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Pensacola State College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.