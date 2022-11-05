How Campus Reform is launching careers in media: Peter Hasson

Peter Hasson began working for Campus Reform in December 2014 when he was at University of Dallas studying politics. Hasson was also a lacrosse player.

Covering topics such as liberal student protests, religious issues, and free speech, Hasson was a crucial asset to the team. The program also gave him the flexibility to be a freelance journalist and a student-athlete.

Today, Hasson is the Senior Editor for Fox News where he reports on political issues including the border crisis and other cultural flashpoints. He previously was the investigative editor at the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Hasson is also the author of "The Manipulators: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Big Tech's War on Conservatives."

When asked about his time at Campus Reform, Hasson said, “If it weren’t for Campus Reform, I would never have had a career in journalism --much less a successful one.”

