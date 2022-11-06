WATCH: Kristan Kawkins gives post-Roe update





Campus Reform Assistant Editor Alexa Schwerha sat down with Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins to get an update on how college students are responding to post-Roe America.

"I would say that many [students] would fall in that mushy middle category, where they're the 'I don't like abortion, I get an icky feeling in my gut about it,'" she explained.

She addressed that many students have questions about abortion, which paves the way for SFLA to conduct conversations on campus explaining what the procedure is.

Hawkins launched her 2022 fall tour "Make Abortion Illegal Again" in early October, where she speaks to students on college campuses about "the pro-life movement's strategy for a Post-Roe America."

The tour has stopped at five campuses this semester, and has an additional three scheduled throughout November. Hawkins explained that while every campus has a different climate, SFLA does prepare for potential threats and protests.

"That's why I have bodyguards who now sadly have to go to any public event with me," she said.

Campus Reform reported on an Oct. 4 protest at the University of Cincinnati, during which a student broadcasted the sound of a crying baby to disrupt Hawkins' speech.

She acknowledged the attempt as an "epic fail."

"They had crying baby dolls and like, 'yeah, that's why I'm against abortion, right there,'" she said.

In addition to the tour, Hawkins explained she has lofty goals for her pro-life students: to have one million conversations with Gen Z.

"We've got to have this conversation because this is really a first in-a-lifetime moment for us, where for anyone who was born after 1973 this is really the first opportunity we've had to have a real discussion about abortion in our country," she said.

Watch the full interview above.