WATCH: Conservative student assaulted at Matt Walsh event





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz covers the vandalism that ensued in the lead up to a Daily Wire host’s appearance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM).

Matt Walsh traveled to UWM last week as part of his “What is a Woman?” tour in partnership with Young America’s Foundation. The school’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter launched a petition against the event, and one teaching assistant claimed to have removed over 40 flyers promoting the lecture.

The night before Walsh was slated to appear, vandals painted profanity-laced slogans on several buildings on the UWM campus, including a statue of the school mascot.

Students gathered on campus in a protest against Walsh that lead to several tense instances of “pushing and shoving” according to the University as well as one Campus Reform correspondent being assaulted, as video appears to show.

Campus Reform Correspondent Melissa Da Gama joins Campus Countdown this week to cover a nun at a Catholic university who allegedly supported a pro-abortion club while restricting a pro-life group.

Eichholz also reports on a pair of cases argued before the Supreme Court challenging the legality of so-called “Affirmative Action” policies, as well as a BYU sociology professor who tweeted approvingly about an article describing a “white voter problem.”

Watch the full episode above.