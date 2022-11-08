INTERNSHIP ALERT: Leadership Institute Internship Program

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the Position

The Leadership Institute (LI) is searching to fill internship positions for Spring 2023. The internship is based at the organization's Arlington, Virginia, headquarters.

Campus Reform is a project of LI.

LI's internship program offers the opportunity to work on projects of high responsibility in various departments: Digital Training, Professional Services, Communications, External Affairs, Studios, Development, Campus Reform, and more.

Interns also receive personal mentorship, private dinners and lunches hosting conservative leaders, tours of Capitol Hill, free tuition to all LI trainings for one year, weekly book clubs, a $200 book allowance, priority status in LI’s Employment Placement Services, and an $825 monthly stipend.

In addition, interns are provided free housing at the Sacher Intern House, a short 10-minute walk to LI’s Steven P.J. Wood Building.

How to apply:

Send your resume and cover letter to internships@leadershipinstitute.org. Attend the Leadership Institute’s Youth Leadership School, the bootcamp of politics for young conservatives, prior to the application deadline. Complete the Leadership Institute’s PPQ: LeadershipInstitute.org/PPQ.

For more information about the program, contact Alysia Martin.

About the Leadership Institute:

The Leadership Institute provides training focusing on campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications.

The Institute offers over 50 trainings, a free employment placement service, and a national field program that trains conservative students in leadership and campus activism.

Since its founding in 1979, the Leadership Institute has trained over 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students.