Campus Profile: University of Evansville
University of Evansville (UE) is a private university in Evansville, Indiana. Around 1,796 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
UE Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Intersectional Feminist Alliance
Intersectional Pro-Choice Assembly
P.R.I.D.E.
UE College Democrats
Student Fees:
UE students pay around $1,236 in student fees.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
UE is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on University of Evansville Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of UE employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for UE.
Bias Reporting System:
UE operates a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
UE is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.