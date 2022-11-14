Opinion
Campus Profile: University of Evansville

Luke Hogan '26 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, November 14, 2022 7:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Evansville (UE) is a private university in Evansville, Indiana. Around 1,796 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

        UE Students for Life

 

 Liberal Organizations:

     Intersectional Feminist Alliance

     Intersectional Pro-Choice Assembly

     P.R.I.D.E.

     UE College Democrats

 

Student Fees:

UE students pay around $1,236 in student fees.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

UE is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on University of Evansville Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of UE employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for UE.

 

Bias Reporting System

UE operates a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

UE is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

