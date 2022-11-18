Opinion
LISTEN: PROF. GIORDANO: Teachers 'train' students to be ‘future activists’

Professor Nicholas Giordano explains to host Lisa Boothe critical thinking is no longer a priority for educators.

Kate Anderson | Reporter
Friday, November 18, 2022 2:46 PM

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Professor Nicholas Giordano went on "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" podcast to talk about concerning trends in education. 

Boothe opened the podcast by noting that Gen Z had come out primarily for Democrats during the midterm elections and asked Giordano if the American education system was more about indoctrination instead of education.

“Rather than educate students on how to think critically about the issues, how to formulate cohesive ideas. Instead, they'd rather train them to be future activists, and I think we are starting to see the results of that,” he said.

[RELATED: PROF. GIORDANO: Community college is a better, more viable alternative for many students]

Relaying a conversation with a coworker, Giordano explained that he had been discussing the lockdowns and mandates, noting that the Constitution doesn’t go away during a pandemic. His coworker replied, “the hell with your Constitution, I want to live.”

Giordano said conversations like the one with his coworker are examples of how critical thinking is no longer a priority for educators.

“Unfortunately, people have ignored the education system for so long that something shifted about thirty years ago, where we no longer have educators, instead, we have ideologues, that are pushing all these issues on the children.”

Listen to the episode here.

