Campuses
Campus Profile: Colby College

Bartholomew Murphy '23 | Maine Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Colby College is a private college in Waterville, Maine. Around 2,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Colby Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Colby College Democrats

    Colby Planned Parenthood Generation Action

    Feminist Alliance

    Her Campus at Colby

    The Bridge

    Womxn of Color Alliance

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Colby College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Colby College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.83% of Colby College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Colby College has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

Student Handbook: Community Values Violations

Colby College Harassment and Sexual Harassment Policy and Complaint Procedures

Policy on Acceptable Use of Digital Resources

Student Handbook: Student Conduct Expectations: Code of Student Conduct


Bias Reporting System

Colby College operates a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Colby College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about Colby College:

College bans ‘caste’ discrimination from campus

A feminist professor has succeeded in banning discrimination based on “caste” at one Maine college.


Colby College logs absurd bias incidents on website

A detailed catalog of “bias incidents” at a college in Maine provides a rare glimpse into the nature of the statements and behaviors that constitute punishable “bias” on college campuses.

