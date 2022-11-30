Campus Profile: Colby College
Colby College is a private college in Waterville, Maine. Around 2,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Colby Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Colby College Democrats
Colby Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Feminist Alliance
Her Campus at Colby
The Bridge
Womxn of Color Alliance
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Colby College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Colby College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.83% of Colby College employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Colby College has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Student Handbook: Community Values Violations
Colby College Harassment and Sexual Harassment Policy and Complaint Procedures
Policy on Acceptable Use of Digital Resources
Student Handbook: Student Conduct Expectations: Code of Student Conduct
Bias Reporting System:
Colby College operates a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Colby College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
