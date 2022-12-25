Top 10 Campus Reform media appearances in 2022

With 2023 around the corner, Campus Reform is reviewing 10 times its correspondents and reporters went on the air.

Here are Campus Reform’s media highlights from 2022.





10. WATCH: How to be a conservative on campus

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent and student at Point Park University Logan Dubil went on Newsmax to discuss the difficulty of being a conservative on college campuses.

Dubil explained how to survive “woke academia” and advocated for staying true to yourself, despite discrimination. “I started my college career at Point Park University kind of self-censoring myself in fear of retaliation and backlash,” he says, “but I soon realized that this was not the way I wanted to be spending my time.”





9. WATCH: Radical progressives oppose Sasse nomination for president

Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge joined "National Report" to discuss her latest man on the street video detailing student opinions of Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse as next President of the University of Florida.

“I was actually very surprised most students did know who he was because they had heard about the crazy outrage on campus,” says Sturge.





8. WATCH: Kate Hirzel Discusses USC Journalism Grant

Campus Reform Correspondent Director Kate Hirzel joined Newsmax to discuss the University of Southern California's recent announcement of a grant program to fund pro-abortion messaging.

Hirzel began by explaining that the university's journalism program has allocated a total of $100,000 to promote 'reproductive rights.' She continues, "Let's be clear. When we're talking about reproductive rights, we're talking about pro-abortion rhetoric."





7. WATCH: Students ditch professor for speaking truth

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Emily Fowler joined "National Desk" to discuss a class boycott at the University of Southern Maine (USM).

Students at USM boycotted the class following statements made by sociology professor, Christy Hammer, indicating that there are only two genders. “Universities are no longer prioritizing academic rigor, instead they are changing based off the feelings of their students,” says Fowler.





6. WATCH: Schwerha sounds off on college Democrats refusing to room with Republicans

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha appeared on Varney & Co. to discuss the rising intolerance on college campuses in the wake of a recent study of college sophomores that found college Democrats are twice as unlikely to share a dorm room with a Republican.

The study reported that 62% of college Democrats would not room with a student who voted for the opposite political party, compared to 28% of Republicans who answered the same way. However, Schwerha noted that the findings were “not that surprising” to frequent campus visitors.





5. WATCH: Accreditation council to end LSAT

Campus Reform Correspondent Tahmineh Dehbozorgi appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the American Bar Association’s decision to end the LSAT.

“Getting rid of the LSAT will just make the application process more subjective,” says Dehbozorgi. “For a lot of minorities, including myself, this is a way we can overcome a lot of barriers and biases that exist in the admission process.”





4. Former College Basketball Coach on Title IX

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow and tenured associate professor of English at Georgia State University, Rob Jenkins, joined The Lars Larson Show to discuss the Biden Administration’s proposed Title IX changes.

The proposed changes intend to expand Title IX protections beyond biological sex to include “sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics."





3. PROF. GIORDANO: Schools are failing students

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano was a guest on “The Story With Martha MacCallum” to discuss students falling behind as education steadily declines in America.

“Something is broken within the K-12 system…and it really has become a problem that’s metastasized,” says Giordano, “I look at the proficiency levels and they’re at absolute historic lows now.”





2. WATCH: Alexa Schwerha calls out 'selfish' Lia Thomas

Campus Reform Reporter and former collegiate swimmer Alexa Schwerha appeared on Fox News this morning to explain why Lia Thomas has a physical advantage over females in women's sports.

Schwerha called out Thomas' claim that transgender women - biological men - are not a threat to women's sports. As a former Division II collegiate swimmer, she said that it is "frustrating" to watch Thomas make a “mockery” out of the sport she competed in.





1. WATCH: Law student stands up for Clarence Thomas

Campus Reform Correspondent Tahmineh Dehbozorgi on Fox News to discuss a petition led by George Washington University (GWU) law students to remove Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from his teaching position at the GWU law school.

Dehbozorgi explained that, while the petition is circulating on the GWU campus, she feels privileged to attend a law school that has a Supreme Court justice as a faculty member. The petition "is just another cancel culture case motivated by an emotional response to something that students just don't like,” she explained.