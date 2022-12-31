Opinion
5 times colleges ruined holidays

Woke and leftist ideologies often target traditions and celebrations around holidays, particularly those that pertain to Christianity and American identity.

Kate Hirzel | Correspondent Director
Saturday, December 31, 2022 11:00 AM

Woke and leftist ideologies often target traditions and celebrations around holidays, particularly those that pertain to Christianity and American identity. 

With 2022 coming to an end, Campus Reform has compiled a list of the top five instances of colleges and universities ruining holidays on campus.


5. Valentine's Day is used to push 'kinks' and 'polyamory' on America's college campuses

Schools across the country are observing Valentine’s Day with sex toy giveaways, condom art, and sexually explicit educational events.

Campus Reform took a look at how a number of different universities are celebrating Valentine’s Day, or “Sex Week.”


4. St. Patrick's Day is a drag (queen bingo) at this university

The University of Colorado, Boulder hosted "St. Patrick’s Day Drag Queen Bingo" on March 17 to celebrate the Christian holiday. The university's Student Affairs office has sponsored this event since 2019, according to the university website. That same year, the Gender & Sexuality Alliance and Cultural Events hosted "CU Drag Show: Under the Big Top!" 

"Under the Big Top!" was “a fabulous celebration of gender and sexuality” that lets their “queens, kings, and monarchs of all genders TOP your sensibilities and titillate your sexual tastes," according to the event description.


3. These colleges are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day over Columbus Day

Several colleges are choosing to observe “Indigenous Peoples' Day” instead of Columbus Day.  Annually celebrated on the second Monday of October, Columbus Day allows the country to reflect on America's founding and the westward expansion to the ‘New World.’

Indigenous Peoples' Day, however, recasts the holiday to “honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people,” “reflecting on their tribal roots and the tragic stories that hurt but strengthened their communities.”


2. Pennsylvania college nags students over Halloween costumes

The University of Pittsburgh advertised guides that instruct students to avoid “offensive or inappropriate” Halloween costumes.

The note, shared by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, linked to two articles on how to plan an inclusive costume. “Inclusive Halloween Costumes,” published by York University’s (YU) Centre for Human Rights, Equity and Inclusion, provided a list of questions students could ask themselves to determine if a costume is offensive.


1. EXCLUSIVE: University changes ‘Thanksgiving Closure’ to ‘Fall Break’

University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) removed “Thanksgiving Closure” from its calendar in place of “Fall Break” at the alleged urging of a university professor. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Professor of Alaska Native Languages, rose concerns about the school’s reference to “Thanksgiving Closure” to members of the community during an August UAS Convocation meeting.

“I see practices both procedural things and also behavioral things that are going to actually prevent diversity and maintain what we have,” Twitchell said. “And I also think we should do away with thanksgiving closure, I think, like a single white voice kind of derailed that whole conversation strangely last year.”

