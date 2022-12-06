Campus Profile: Albright College
Albright College is a private college in Reading, Pennsylvania. Around 1,375 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
National Organization for Women
Pride+
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of tuition at Albright College for the 2022-2023 academic year is $27,020, and was $26,490 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Albright increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 2%.
Student Fees:
Albright College students pay around $1,210 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Albright College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Albright College.
Bias Reporting System:
Albright College does operate a bias reporting system on campus.
COVID-19:
Albright College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.