Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Albright College

Albright College is a private college in Reading, Pennsylvania. Around 1,375 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Professor admits no Native American tribal affiliation after decades of claiming otherwise
By Elaine Gunthorpe  '24
2
Stanford band mocks Christians during halftime show
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
Lincoln statue must go, article in Syracuse student newspaper argues
By Madison Rehbehn '24
4
Harvard Law instructor: 'It is our civic duty to accost' the '6 justices who overturned…
By Blake Boudreaux  '25
5
UChicago announces 'The Problem with Whiteness' course
By Caroline Cason  '22
6
EXCLUSIVE: Liberty activists defeat pepper spray ban at UHart
By Robert Schmad  '23
Kate Wexell '24 | Missouri Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 3:42 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Albright College is a private college in Reading, Pennsylvania. Around 1,375 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    National Organization for Women

    Pride+

 

 Cost of Tuition:

The cost of tuition at Albright College for the 2022-2023 academic year is $27,020, and was $26,490 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Albright increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 2%.

 

Student Fees:

Albright College students pay around $1,210 in student fees per year.

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Albright College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Albright College

 

Bias Reporting System

Albright College does operate a bias reporting system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Albright College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this