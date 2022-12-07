Campus Profile: Western Illinois University
Western Illinois University (WIU) is a public university in Macomb, Illinois. Around 4,863 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
AMPLIFY
Unity
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
WIU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Western Illinois University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 94.71% of WIU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.29% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
WIU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Residence Hall Publicity & Solicitation Policy
Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct Policy
Distribution of Printed Materials and Collection of Signatures Policy
Residence Hall Handbook: Decorating your Room
Bias Reporting System:
WIU does not operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
WIU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
