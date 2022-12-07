Opinion
Campus Profile: Western Illinois University

Western Illinois University (WIU) is a public university in Macomb, Illinois. Around 4,863 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Brandi Cunha '24 | Illinois Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 4:44 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Western Illinois University (WIU) is a public university in Macomb, Illinois. Around 4,863 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

     (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    AMPLIFY

    Unity

 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

WIU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Western Illinois University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 94.71% of WIU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 5.29% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

WIU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

Residence Hall Publicity & Solicitation Policy

Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct Policy

Code of Student Conduct

Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct Policy

Distribution of Printed Materials and Collection of Signatures Policy

Residence Hall Handbook: Decorating your Room


Bias Reporting System

WIU does not operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

WIU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Western Illinois University:

Students for Trump chapter shut down while registering new voters

Members of Students for Trump at Western Illinois University are alleging that employees of the university blocked their table on campus, where they were registering people to vote for the 2020 presidential election. 

Staff image

