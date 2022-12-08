Campus Profile: Viterbo University
Viterbo University (VU) is a private Catholic university in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Around 1,390 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Breaking Barriers Diversity Club
Viterbo University Pride Club
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of tuition at VU for the 2022-2023 academic year is $30,400, and was $29,230 for the 2021-2022 academic year. VU increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 4%.
Student Fees:
VU students pay around $750 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
VU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for VU.
Bias Reporting System:
VU does operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
VU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about Viterbo University:
Nun backs pro-abortion club at Catholic university, claims to restrict pro-life students
An administrator at Viterbo University (VU), a Catholic institution in La Crosse, Wisconsin, bragged about restricting a pro-life club’s ability to operate on campus, according to The Daily Wire.
University, 'Waking Up White Collaborative' host 'White Privilege Symposium'
Viterbo University is partnering with Waking up White Collaborative to host a “White Privilege Symposium” later this semester.